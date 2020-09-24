It’s the Law: Supreme Court Justice nominating process

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”
As the nation remembers the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bade Ginsburg, there is a fierce battle taking place at the U.S. Capitol.
Senate Republicans and Democrats are at odds over holding a vote on a nominee to replace Ginsburg before the upcoming November election.
Davis breaks down the legal process and timeline for nominating a justice to the Supreme Court. He also explains if Democrats have any legal standing to prevent or slow down the nomination and voting process.
