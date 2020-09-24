It’s the Law: Supreme Court Justice nominating process

Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
2
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”

As the nation remembers the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bade Ginsburg, there is a fierce battle taking place at the U.S. Capitol.

Senate Republicans and Democrats are at odds over holding a vote on a nominee to replace Ginsburg before the upcoming November election.

Davis breaks down the legal process and timeline for nominating a justice to the Supreme Court. He also explains if Democrats have any legal standing to prevent or slow down the nomination and voting process.

Previous articleMonroe County Middle School moving to all virtual instruction September 28
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates anchors 41NBC News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.