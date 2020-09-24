Macon Centreplex to host fitness, cocktail event

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If you like fitness and a nice specialty drink, then get ready for Fitness on the Patio.
The Macon Centreplex and Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan have partnered to host the yoga event this weekend.
Tickets cost $20 per person and include an instructor-led workout, with a custom cocktail at the end of class.
Rachel Gerrity — founder of Homegrown Yoga — calls the event a great way to experience yoga in a different way.
“It’s a wonderful way for us to strip down yoga and show that it’s really something that’s for everybody,” Gerrity said. “Guys, girls, older and younger people. It’s really just about moving your body, having a good time, being a part of a community.”
Fitness on the Patio event information
- You must be 21 or older to consume a cocktail
- Also, non-alcoholic options available for those under 21
- Workout classes happen on Cherry Street Patio at the Macon City Auditorium
