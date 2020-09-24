Monroe County Middle School moving to all virtual instruction September 28

|
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County Middle School is moving from face-to-face to all virtual instruction starting Monday, September 28.
That’s according to a school district news release Thursday, which was posted on the district’s Facebook page.
Virtual learning will continue for 10 school days through Friday, October 9, the release said. In-person classes will resume on Monday, October 19 following Fall Break.
The school board took emergency action to make the decision Thursday due to “the number of students and staff being affected by Covid-19 diagnoses and exposure.”
Face-to-face classes will continue at Mary Persons High School, all three elementary schools and at the Monroe Academy Achievement Center, and middle school ACCESS classes, flexibile learning program classes and C-team athletics will continue as scheduled.
The release said 86 students and staff members were under quarantine as of Thursday, with seven students and one teacher testing positive. Others are awaiting test results.
