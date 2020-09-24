Navicent Health receives grant for Baby’s First Book program

|
Navicent Health encourages more parents to find books and read to their babies to improve their learning ability.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — To celebrate College Savings Month and to raise awareness about the importance of saving for college and early education, Georgia’s Path2College 529 Plan awarded Navicent Health with $1,529.
The hospital will use the grant for its Baby’s First Book program in the birthing center.
According to a news release, Navicent plans to provide a book to each newborn prior to discharge.
Missi Upshaw — pediatric and women’s service line director — says the program encourages new parents to read to their infants from the start.
“There’s not a better way that we could think of then to promote this one on one time by doing a family book program,” Upshaw said.
