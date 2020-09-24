Northside, Warner Robins football ready for rivalry game

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Northside Eagles (2-1) host rival Warner Robins (1-1) Friday in week four of The End Zone’s game of the week.
It’s the 63rd edition of the rivalry that dates back to the 1960’s.
The Eagles are coming off back-to-back wins over Peach County and Howard. Their defense held both teams to just seven points, respectively.
Northside hasn’t beaten the Demons since 2016, when they won 55-3.
Warner Robins lost its season opener to Valdosta. They came back next week though and thumped Archer, 42-7.
The Demons have won three of the last four meetings against Northside, including a 39-0 win last year.
THE COACHES
“They’re coming in with two wins under their belt,” said Warner Robins head football coach Marquis Westbrook. “They have some momentum, and it’s a team that’s dangerous, so we’re preparing for a fourth quarter football game and we’re going to give it our best.”
CHAD ALLIGOOD SPEAKS
“We have to play great,” said Northside head football coach Chad Alligood. “We have to go in there and play mistake free football, and our kids have to make plays. You just have to play them one play at a time to the third series of the game.
“What I mean by that is that in the first two series, everybody’s jacked up in this game and so everybody settles down about the third series, and let the game go on and play out itself.”