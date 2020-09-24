Rain and humidity returns to Middle Georgia

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Remnants of tropical storm Beta will begin to impact Middle Georgia as early as this afternoon.
TODAY.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon as we see rain return for the first time in nearly a week. High temperatures will top out in the low to middle 80’s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Cloudy conditions will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the upper 60’s. Isolated showers are likely overnight as well.
TOMORROW.
Rain coverage will be pretty similar tomorrow as temperatures warm into the middle 80’s. If you have plans to attend a high school football game make sure to grab the umbrella.
WEEKEND & BEYOND.
A few isolated showers are possible this weekend before a pair of cold fronts move through next week. These fronts will usher in cooler and drier air to Middle Georgia.
