Rain and humidity returns to Middle Georgia

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
19
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Remnants of tropical storm Beta will begin to impact Middle Georgia as early as this afternoon.

TODAY.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon as we see rain return for the first time in nearly a week. High temperatures will top out in the low to middle 80’s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Cloudy conditions will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the upper 60’s. Isolated showers are likely overnight as well.

TOMORROW.

Rain coverage will be pretty similar tomorrow as temperatures warm into the middle 80’s. If you have plans to attend a high school football game make sure to grab the umbrella.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

A few isolated showers are possible this weekend before a pair of cold fronts move through next week. These fronts will usher in cooler and drier air to Middle Georgia.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).

Previous articleBS Report: September 23rd
Next articleCity of Milledgeville not participating in traditional trick-or-treating this year
mm
Dalton Mullinax
Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.