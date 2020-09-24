Trick-or-Treating cancelled in Milledgeville

Listen to the content of this post:

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The city of Milledgeville announced some big changes for Halloween this year.

Shanice Sanford, a mom of two from Milledgeville, says her kids love Halloween.

“Last year my boys went as Batman and the other one dressed as a ninja,” Sanford stated. “They had fun and we went everywhere last year.”

Although Halloween can be fun for many, it will be very different in this year in the Old Capitol City.

“This year with Coronavirus we’re following the CDC recommendations and guidelines and we’re discouraging any sort of door to door trick or treating,” Walter Reynolds stated. “In order to do that, we need to lead by example.”

Reynolds, Milledgeville’s District 4 councilman, says the typical festivities the city hosts will not happen.

“Of course the city would normally do door to door trick or treating at the police department, fire department, all of those different city offices because it’s just not safe this year,” Reynolds said.

Officials encourage people to trade their candy collecting buckets, for things they can do at home instead, like carving pumpkins.

Milledgeville says they do not want to take the fun out of Halloween. The city just wants residents to stay safe and protect each other from COVID-19.

Sanford says although her sons will be upset they can’t trick or treat around town, she wants to make things fun for them anyway.

“It’ll work itself through, unfortunately, we live in a kind of a hard time right now but if you stay positive and think outside the box, anything can happen,” Sanford said.

Milledgeville may decide to plan some virtual events closer to Halloween. Residents can keep track of the city’s social media pages and website for updates.