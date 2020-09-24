UPDATE (Thursday, September 24 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 24, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/24/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 311,046 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 24.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1016 5473.84 26 91
Atkinson 441 5294.12 3 58
Bacon 594 5208.7 13 45
Baker 81 2599.49 4 18
Baldwin 2085 4692.99 56 162
Banks 472 2362.13 7 65
Barrow 2139 2476.18 46 239
Bartow 2859 2581 84 286
Ben Hill 754 4529.89 22 79
Berrien 446 2313.76 12 21
Bibb 6005 3946.76 163 835
Bleckley 427 3326.06 20 26
Brantley 343 1786.27 10 33
Brooks 517 3287.34 25 54
Bryan 1137 2905.18 11 77
Bulloch 2845 3580.1 27 132
Burke 786 3518.04 10 86
Butts 633 2514.5 42 52
Calhoun 237 3751.78 8 46
Camden 1264 2344.04 8 50
Candler 444 4097.07 18 29
Carroll 2709 2255.26 65 152
Catoosa 1155 1679.49 18 77
Charlton 624 4709.08 6 25
Chatham 8326 2849.65 151 749
Chattahoochee 1629 15154.9 1 13
Chattooga 752 3036.42 17 52
Cherokee 5912 2217.41 92 481
Clarke 4975 3833.44 42 220
Clay 120 4203.15 2 9
Clayton 7049 2312.38 161 646
Clinch 372 5588.94 6 28
Cobb 19354 2448.05 423 1739
Coffee 2026 4707.03 47 297
Colquitt 1871 4121.78 33 153
Columbia 3681 2320.48 59 180
Cook 546 3131.27 13 61
Coweta 2568 1689.46 44 124
Crawford 166 1357.54 5 25
Crisp 539 2418.23 17 71
Dade 279 1726.27 5 20
Dawson 802 2968.06 7 75
Decatur 1124 4270.19 29 86
DeKalb 18418 2322.12 357 2069
Dodge 418 2050.53 12 39
Dooly 335 2500 14 52
Dougherty 3129 3480.34 186 640
Douglas 3499 2303.4 71 402
Early 481 4740.78 32 36
Echols 239 6021.67 2 9
Effingham 1416 2211.6 23 94
Elbert 635 3351.81 3 42
Emanuel 1018 4491.7 30 76
Evans 420 3930.01 6 35
Fannin 631 2397.42 21 46
Fayette 1789 1521.98 49 102
Floyd 3100 3102.61 44 231
Forsyth 3868 1531.84 45 313
Franklin 736 3154.87 12 59
Fulton 27305 2484.12 569 2372
Gilmer 807 2568.67 12 77
Glascock 38 1256.2 2 4
Glynn 3433 3989.68 94 278
Gordon 1815 3126.67 36 112
Grady 765 3117.36 22 91
Greene 498 2660.68 23 56
Gwinnett 27051 2785.47 398 2651
Habersham 1601 3495.63 66 215
Hall 9035 4378.5 149 943
Hancock 386 4711.34 42 64
Haralson 455 1481.02 8 26
Harris 783 2255.7 21 87
Hart 497 1903.7 13 67
Heard 190 1535.97 5 14
Henry 5115 2132.44 100 208
Houston 3102 1975.31 80 370
Irwin 291 3084.91 4 36
Jackson 1941 2598.39 31 159
Jasper 211 1486.02 4 21
Jeff Davis 711 4693.69 19 46
Jefferson 785 5126.36 25 75
Jenkins 404 4710.82 29 63
Johnson 414 4285.27 22 56
Jones 542 1895.7 8 46
Lamar 355 1834.91 18 38
Lanier 295 2849.97 5 15
Laurens 1621 3427.35 66 138
Lee 693 2312.24 25 102
Liberty 1100 1776.94 22 109
Lincoln 213 2621.54 7 24
Long 245 1230.23 3 19
Lowndes 3864 3277.97 80 198
Lumpkin 901 2665.52 14 89
Macon 228 1755.47 10 46
Madison 682 2260 8 58
Marion 189 2279.03 8 20
McDuffie 585 2708.71 14 67
McIntosh 286 1963.34 7 29
Meriwether 542 2578.5 13 68
Miller 253 4389.31 1 11
Mitchell 790 3581.79 45 148
Monroe 675 2434.45 50 81
Montgomery 296 3209.02 5 21
Morgan 476 2487.2 2 37
Murray 809 2009.39 6 51
Muscogee 5944 3101.88 167 660
Newton 2563 2281.18 86 263
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16712 0 155 626
Oconee 730 1749.05 26 64
Oglethorpe 326 2139.11 11 45
Paulding 2751 1594.39 51 140
Peach 664 2425.57 23 103
Pickens 613 1828.21 10 56
Pierce 604 3090.3 19 78
Pike 320 1696.71 9 27
Polk 1453 3341.61 17 98
Pulaski 312 2864.22 22 37
Putnam 679 3102.58 24 69
Quitman 32 1394.94 1 6
Rabun 329 1936.89 9 44
Randolph 331 4900.8 28 55
Richmond 6983 3452.83 160 557
Rockdale 1833 1930.29 36 217
Schley 104 1971.56 2 15
Screven 405 2913.67 10 41
Seminole 353 4336.61 9 23
Spalding 1314 1901.32 60 188
Stephens 1039 3946.37 36 108
Stewart 505 8239.52 14 80
Sumter 928 3156.57 62 197
Talbot 163 2646.96 5 22
Taliaferro 21 1286.76 0 2
Tattnall 810 3187.6 11 59
Taylor 207 2601.16 10 31
Telfair 383 2448.22 18 40
Terrell 327 3862.05 31 74
Thomas 1480 3331.01 63 165
Tift 1747 4278.72 56 222
Toombs 1293 4791.91 45 99
Towns 316 2625.89 9 36
Treutlen 253 3704.79 8 26
Troup 2785 3955.18 96 306
Turner 295 3652.8 22 48
Twiggs 187 2312.64 7 44
Union 707 2790.61 19 79
Unknown 2235 0 7 62
Upson 780 2968.38 61 78
Walker 1506 2163.48 32 79
Walton 1771 1848.37 53 177
Ware 1479 4125.18 59 172
Warren 141 2706.33 5 23
Washington 664 3270.61 8 48
Wayne 1110 3703.21 28 104
Webster 43 1686.27 2 10
Wheeler 326 4121.89 11 19
White 795 2503.31 19 98
Whitfield 4517 4315.39 61 236
Wilcox 247 2810.01 20 51
Wilkes 263 2626.32 5 29
Wilkinson 334 3744.81 18 60
Worth 525 2606.49 30 89
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,122,347 (2,824,816 reported molecular tests; 297,531 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 311,046* (11.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 27,903 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 6,822 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 24, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
