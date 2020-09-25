Academy For Classical Education receives Blue Ribbon top honor

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recognized the Academy For Classical Education as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2020.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
11
?????????????????????????????????????????
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Nine Georgia schools receive National Blue Ribbon School honors, including a Macon charter school.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recognized the Academy For Classical Education as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2020.

The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Now in its 38th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has given almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years. Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.

The following Georgia schools were recognized:

  • Macon: Academy For Classical Education State, Charter School District
  • Newnan: Brooks Elementary School, Coweta County School District
  • Norcross: Cornerstone Christian Academy Private School, Gwinnet County
  • Stone Mountain: DeKalb Early College Academy, DeKalb County School District
  • Rome: Johnson Elementary School, Floyd County Board of Education
  • Jonesboro: Martha Ellen Stilwell School of the Arts, Clayton County Public
  • Marietta: Murdock Elementary School, Cobb County School District
  • Johns Creek: State Bridge Crossing Elementary School, Fulton County School District
  • Martinez: Stevens Creek Elementary School, Columbia County School District
Previous articlePerry Hospital uses new, innovative way to perform knee surgery
Next articleMom to Mom: Creating the ultimate family movie night
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates anchors 41NBC News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.