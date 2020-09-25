Academy For Classical Education receives Blue Ribbon top honor

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Nine Georgia schools receive National Blue Ribbon School honors, including a Macon charter school.
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recognized the Academy For Classical Education as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2020.
The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
Now in its 38th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has given almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years. Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.
The following Georgia schools were recognized:
- Macon: Academy For Classical Education State, Charter School District
- Newnan: Brooks Elementary School, Coweta County School District
- Norcross: Cornerstone Christian Academy Private School, Gwinnet County
- Stone Mountain: DeKalb Early College Academy, DeKalb County School District
- Rome: Johnson Elementary School, Floyd County Board of Education
- Jonesboro: Martha Ellen Stilwell School of the Arts, Clayton County Public
- Marietta: Murdock Elementary School, Cobb County School District
- Johns Creek: State Bridge Crossing Elementary School, Fulton County School District
- Martinez: Stevens Creek Elementary School, Columbia County School District