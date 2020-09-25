Angie’s List Report: Smart home technology options

Listen to the content of this post:

Smart home technology is becoming more affordable and accessible than ever before. With so many options, it can be overwhelming to figure out which new product to choose.

But for a modest budget, you can complete a smart-home upgrade that’s right for you.

“A full smart home makeover might cost as much as $1500,” said Dan DiClerico, with Smart Home Expert. “That’s going to include a full suite of products: smoke alarm, thermostat, cameras, lighting controls, as well as the cost of professional installation.“

Before investing, think about what you’re trying to accomplish. And make sure your new technology will fit your lifestyle.

The best smart home updates make something that you use frequently even more convenient.

“Start with items that you’ll use every day, like a new doorbell or a thermostat,” said Angie Hicks, co-founder of Angie’s List. “Then move to items that will give you a sense of safety, like a new smoke detector, for example.”

One way to start small is by installing a video doorbell. This helpful upgrade could cost you as little as a hundred dollars.

“I love video doorbells for first-timers because the installation and set-up is fairly easy and you’ll start enjoying the benefits right away,” DiClerico said.

Before you make any purchases, remember to check on the item’s compatibility, especially with your smartphone.

“Research the different brands of smart home products,” Angie said. “Make sure the different types of products will work well together in your home. And also be sure to check the ratings on the apps that will be on your phone.”

If you still have questions about what’s right for you or it’s your first time tackling this type of project, it’s probably smart to check with a pro.