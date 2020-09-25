Bibb County deputies arrest one of two suspects in armed robbery attack

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office captures one of two suspects wanted for armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Deputies arrested Devan Williams. He is accused of attacking and robbing a female on Houston Avenue in November 2019, causing injuries to her head and face.

Bibb County deputies are still searching for 20-year-old Dequavia Pollard. She is about 5’11” and 200 pounds, and she may have gold teeth inserts.

If you can help with this case, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-877-68-CRIME.

