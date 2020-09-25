Body found on school district property in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in a parking lot near a school.

Deputies are on the backside of the property of the Martin-Whitley Educational Complex at 2011 Riverside Drive.

Investigators on scene say, they believe a woman from Byron overdosed and died. The Coroners Office is also on scene.

According to a release from the Bibb County School District, employees reported a suspicious vehicle to Campus Police. After investigating, Campus Police decided to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Stay with 41NBC for updates.

