Body found on school district property in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in a parking lot near a school.
Deputies are on the backside of the property of the Martin-Whitley Educational Complex at 2011 Riverside Drive.
Investigators on scene say, they believe a woman from Byron overdosed and died. The Coroners Office is also on scene.
According to a release from the Bibb County School District, employees reported a suspicious vehicle to Campus Police. After investigating, Campus Police decided to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Stay with 41NBC for updates.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up