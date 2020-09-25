Community to cleanup Napier Heights neighborhood

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Community leaders believe a neglected Macon neighborhood needs more attention.

“For so long, they’re so used to our neighborhoods being ignored and being glossed over,” Christopher Berry stated. “People come in and say they’re doing what they’re doing but we have very little results.”

The Napier Heights Food Co-Op hosts a community cleanup Saturday.

Organizer Nancy Cleveland, says the cleanups will show people living in the area what the co-op group can do for them.

“We think that these events will promote pride in the community and help spread the word about our co-op coming in the future and also get neighbors more involved,” Cleveland said.

After the Kroger on Vineville Avenue closed two years ago, the Napier Heights area has become a food desert. The group hopes to change that by restoring the area and bringing fresh food through community gardens.

Andrea Cooke lives in Napier Heights. She says the gardens will come once the group has established a relationship with the community. For now, she wants people in the area to recognize and support their goals.

“We want to show people that we’re trying to bring them better food but that we actually care too.”

The cleanup will start at 9 a.m. and will involve picking up trash and pulling weeds. Cooke says the cleanups will serve as a segway to other projects.

“We’re introducing people to the co-op through the cleanups and consistent presence in the neighborhoods,” Cooke said. “Then we’re going to do popup markets so we can start providing food for people, healthy food options before we have a brick and mortar.

To join the cleanup Saturday, the group will meet at ZBeans in Macon at 8:45 a.m. Volunteers must bring masks and practice social distancing.

The cleanups take place every second and fourth Saturday of each month. Follow the Napier Heights Food Co-Op Facebook page for the details of each cleanup.