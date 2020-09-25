The End Zone: Week 4 scores and highlights

By
Clayton Poulnott
-
0
12
Listen to the content of this post:

Friday, September 25:

Warner Robins , Northside

Randolph-Clay , Southwest

Howard , Central

Worth County , Rutland

Brookstone , Mount de Sales

Deerfield-Windsor , Tattnall

Aquinas , FPD

Newnan , Mary Persons

Houston County , Statesboro

Westside , Appling County

Tattnall County , Jeff Davis

Crisp County , Eagle’s Landing Christian

Oglethorpe County , East Laurens

Toombs County , West Laurens

Bleckley County , Vidalia

Washington County , Swainsboro

Seminole County , Turner County

Hawkinsville , Telfair County

Wilcox County , Johnson County

Marion County , Macon County

Taylor County , Schley County

Pataula Charter , ACE Charter

Cherokee Bluff , GMC

Hancock Central , Greene County