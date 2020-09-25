The End Zone: Week 4 scores and highlights

|
Listen to the content of this post:
Friday, September 25:
Warner Robins , Northside
Randolph-Clay , Southwest
Howard , Central
Worth County , Rutland
Brookstone , Mount de Sales
Deerfield-Windsor , Tattnall
Aquinas , FPD
Newnan , Mary Persons
Houston County , Statesboro
Westside , Appling County
Tattnall County , Jeff Davis
Crisp County , Eagle’s Landing Christian
Oglethorpe County , East Laurens
Toombs County , West Laurens
Bleckley County , Vidalia
Washington County , Swainsboro
Seminole County , Turner County
Hawkinsville , Telfair County
Wilcox County , Johnson County
Marion County , Macon County
Taylor County , Schley County
Pataula Charter , ACE Charter
Cherokee Bluff , GMC
Hancock Central , Greene County