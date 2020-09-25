Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful announces new executive director

The KMBB Executive Board announced Caroline Childs as its new Executive Director.

Shelby Coates
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful (KMBB) now has a new Executive Director. The KMBB Executive Board announced Caroline Childs will hold the position previously held by Pam Carswell who retired in June.

Childs and her family moved to Macon from Atlanta in December 2019. And her husband is a Middle Georgia native.

“I am excited to join Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful and work within our city to champion beautification efforts,” said Childs.

Childs has more than eight years of experience in the marketing and public relations field with an emphasis on international relations, communications and fundraising. Most recently with Delta Air Lines, she managed marketing strategies with Delta’s international airline partners.

