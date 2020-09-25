Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful announces new executive director

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful (KMBB) now has a new Executive Director. The KMBB Executive Board announced Caroline Childs will hold the position previously held by Pam Carswell who retired in June.
Childs and her family moved to Macon from Atlanta in December 2019. And her husband is a Middle Georgia native.
“I am excited to join Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful and work within our city to champion beautification efforts,” said Childs.
Childs has more than eight years of experience in the marketing and public relations field with an emphasis on international relations, communications and fundraising. Most recently with Delta Air Lines, she managed marketing strategies with Delta’s international airline partners.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up