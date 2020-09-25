Mom to Mom: Creating the ultimate family movie night

Listen to the content of this post:

Today on Mom to Mom, we’re going to show you how to create the ultimate family movie night. My family loves movie night. In fact, we try to do it at least once a week.

But it tends to get a little boring and repetitive, so I wanted to do something to give my kids the ultimate family movie night like they’re in the movie theaters.

So, what do you do when you go to movie theaters? You get candy, popcorn, drinks, all the good stuff.

Well, I made a trip to the dollar store and found these little nifty caddies for a dollar as well as this popcorn holder. So, what we did is we popped the popcorn, you take the kids and let them pick out their favorite candy, put in their favorite drink, and then, of course, you sit on the couch, and you pick out your movie, and enjoy your movie night.

It’s just a fun way to give your kids that in-movie-theater experience. And they really love it.

These kits are so fun, and your kids are going to love them. The hardest part about these is picking the movie and getting everybody to agree on the exact same one. Moms, we’d love for you to give this a try.

If you do, please post those pictures to our Facebook page, and we’ll see you on the next Mom to Mom.