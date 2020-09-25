DaybreakLocal News MORNING UPDATE: 13-year-old in critical condition after suspect fires gun into apartment; Monroe Co. Middle School moving to all virtual instruction September 28 By Chip Matthews - September 25, 2020 0 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Listen to the content of this post: MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Click on the following links to read the full stories: 13-year-old in critical condition after suspect fires gun into apartment Monroe County Middle School moving to all virtual instruction September 28