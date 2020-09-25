Perry Hospital uses new, innovative way to perform knee surgery

|
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Perry Hospital patients are walking pain-free after doctors successfully completing at least three total knee replacements this month.
“Most of them have Osteoarthritis or just pain in their knees,” said Valencia Bunch, Perry Hospital nurse manager.
Even more, robots perform these kinds of surgeries.
According to Bunch, it’s not what you think about when you first think of a robot. But she says it works the same.
The ROSA Knee System
Bunch says this new technology goes by the name “ROSA Knee System.” It helps orthopedic surgeons conduct a virtual knee replacement before making cuts. This ensures the correct positioning of the knee implant while in surgery.
“The robot gives the physician a precise incision to help with the flexibility of that joint,” said Todd Edenfield, vice president and administrator Perry Hospital.
Edenfield says the hospital received the machine at the end of August. Surgeries started in September.
Bunch says this method helps shorten a patient’s recovery time.
“They can get up and move around the same day. Some of them go home the same day or the next day early,” said Bunch.
However, Bunch says this extends surgery time by about 15-20 minutes because they must load the machine.
She says if patients experience pain, they can come in and ask for this specific method of surgery and doctors can determine eligibility.
The ROSA Knee System is available at Perry Hospital and Houston Medical Center.