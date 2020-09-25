UPDATE (Friday, September 25 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, September 25, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/25/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 312,514 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, September 25.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1021 5500.78 26 91
Atkinson 441 5294.12 3 58
Bacon 595 5217.47 14 45
Baker 83 2663.67 4 18
Baldwin 2087 4697.49 56 162
Banks 478 2392.15 7 65
Barrow 2158 2498.18 46 239
Bartow 2888 2607.18 84 289
Ben Hill 760 4565.94 23 79
Berrien 446 2313.76 12 21
Bibb 6024 3959.25 168 839
Bleckley 431 3357.22 20 26
Brantley 343 1786.27 10 33
Brooks 515 3274.62 25 54
Bryan 1141 2915.4 11 77
Bulloch 2859 3597.72 27 132
Burke 795 3558.32 10 86
Butts 642 2550.25 42 52
Calhoun 239 3783.44 8 46
Camden 1277 2368.15 8 51
Candler 446 4115.53 18 30
Carroll 2734 2276.08 66 153
Catoosa 1171 1702.75 18 77
Charlton 625 4716.63 7 25
Chatham 8377 2867.11 154 756
Chattahoochee 1632 15182.81 1 13
Chattooga 757 3056.61 18 52
Cherokee 5959 2235.04 92 482
Clarke 4997 3850.39 43 223
Clay 120 4203.15 2 9
Clayton 7061 2316.31 161 648
Clinch 376 5649.04 6 28
Cobb 19430 2457.66 425 1751
Coffee 2036 4730.26 48 297
Colquitt 1877 4135 33 153
Columbia 3704 2334.98 59 180
Cook 548 3142.74 13 61
Coweta 2578 1696.04 44 127
Crawford 166 1357.54 5 25
Crisp 545 2445.15 17 71
Dade 282 1744.83 5 20
Dawson 810 2997.67 7 75
Decatur 1133 4304.38 29 86
DeKalb 18521 2335.11 358 2078
Dodge 417 2045.62 12 39
Dooly 338 2522.39 14 52
Dougherty 3137 3489.24 187 641
Douglas 3520 2317.22 71 403
Early 486 4790.07 32 36
Echols 240 6046.86 2 9
Effingham 1423 2222.53 23 94
Elbert 644 3399.31 3 43
Emanuel 1031 4549.06 30 76
Evans 421 3939.37 6 35
Fannin 641 2435.41 21 49
Fayette 1808 1538.15 49 104
Floyd 3129 3131.63 45 232
Forsyth 3926 1554.81 45 315
Franklin 747 3202.02 12 60
Fulton 27389 2491.76 571 2383
Gilmer 810 2578.22 12 77
Glascock 38 1256.2 2 4
Glynn 3446 4004.79 94 281
Gordon 1841 3171.46 36 113
Grady 768 3129.58 22 91
Greene 499 2666.03 23 56
Gwinnett 27187 2799.48 401 2660
Habersham 1633 3565.5 67 216
Hall 9147 4432.78 151 948
Hancock 387 4723.54 42 64
Haralson 460 1497.3 8 26
Harris 786 2264.35 21 88
Hart 505 1934.35 13 67
Heard 192 1552.14 5 15
Henry 5156 2149.53 100 210
Houston 3109 1979.76 80 373
Irwin 294 3116.72 4 37
Jackson 1961 2625.17 31 162
Jasper 216 1521.23 4 21
Jeff Davis 713 4706.89 20 46
Jefferson 787 5139.42 26 75
Jenkins 412 4804.1 29 63
Johnson 414 4285.27 22 57
Jones 545 1906.19 8 46
Lamar 362 1871.09 18 39
Lanier 295 2849.97 5 15
Laurens 1632 3450.61 67 139
Lee 697 2325.58 25 104
Liberty 1103 1781.79 22 109
Lincoln 213 2621.54 7 24
Long 246 1235.25 3 19
Lowndes 3872 3284.75 81 199
Lumpkin 905 2677.36 14 89
Macon 229 1763.17 10 46
Madison 687 2276.57 8 58
Marion 190 2291.09 8 20
McDuffie 595 2755.01 14 68
McIntosh 287 1970.21 7 29
Meriwether 544 2588.01 13 69
Miller 254 4406.66 1 10
Mitchell 793 3595.39 45 148
Monroe 676 2438.06 50 81
Montgomery 304 3295.75 5 21
Morgan 478 2497.65 2 37
Murray 818 2031.74 6 51
Muscogee 5973 3117.01 168 662
Newton 2575 2291.86 86 267
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16425 0 157 624
Oconee 736 1763.42 26 64
Oglethorpe 329 2158.79 11 45
Paulding 2760 1599.61 53 141
Peach 665 2429.22 24 103
Pickens 615 1834.18 10 56
Pierce 602 3080.07 20 79
Pike 323 1712.62 10 30
Polk 1468 3376.11 17 98
Pulaski 312 2864.22 22 37
Putnam 683 3120.86 24 68
Quitman 32 1394.94 1 6
Rabun 335 1972.21 9 44
Randolph 331 4900.8 29 55
Richmond 7027 3474.58 161 559
Rockdale 1842 1939.76 36 220
Schley 105 1990.52 2 15
Screven 406 2920.86 10 42
Seminole 354 4348.89 9 23
Spalding 1327 1920.13 61 188
Stephens 1050 3988.15 38 110
Stewart 520 8484.26 14 80
Sumter 928 3156.57 62 197
Talbot 166 2695.68 5 22
Taliaferro 22 1348.04 0 2
Tattnall 826 3250.56 11 59
Taylor 208 2613.72 10 31
Telfair 383 2448.22 18 39
Terrell 328 3873.86 31 74
Thomas 1486 3344.51 63 166
Tift 1754 4295.86 56 221
Toombs 1312 4862.32 48 101
Towns 322 2675.75 9 36
Treutlen 256 3748.72 8 27
Troup 2796 3970.8 96 308
Turner 296 3665.18 22 48
Twiggs 187 2312.64 7 44
Union 737 2909.02 20 80
Unknown 2223 0 7 61
Upson 783 2979.79 62 78
Walker 1521 2185.03 33 80
Walton 1781 1858.81 53 178
Ware 1480 4127.97 59 172
Warren 142 2725.53 5 23
Washington 666 3280.46 8 48
Wayne 1118 3729.9 29 105
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 329 4159.82 11 19
White 828 2607.22 19 98
Whitfield 4530 4327.8 61 237
Wilcox 248 2821.39 20 51
Wilkes 264 2636.31 5 30
Wilkinson 336 3767.24 18 60
Worth 528 2621.39 30 89
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,145,976 (2,847,494 reported molecular tests; 298,482 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 311,046* (11.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 28,035 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 6,874 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, September 25, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

