UPDATE (Saturday, September 26 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 26, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/26/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 313,873 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 26.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1022 5506.17 28 91
Atkinson 441 5294.12 3 58
Bacon 597 5235.01 14 45
Baker 84 2695.76 4 20
Baldwin 2104 4735.75 56 167
Banks 481 2407.17 7 65
Barrow 2168 2509.75 48 240
Bartow 2905 2622.53 85 289
Ben Hill 768 4614 23 79
Berrien 449 2329.32 12 22
Bibb 6039 3969.11 168 843
Bleckley 432 3365.01 20 26
Brantley 343 1786.27 10 33
Brooks 519 3300.06 25 54
Bryan 1145 2925.62 11 79
Bulloch 2875 3617.85 28 132
Burke 800 3580.7 10 86
Butts 649 2578.06 42 52
Calhoun 243 3846.76 8 46
Camden 1289 2390.4 8 51
Candler 455 4198.58 19 31
Carroll 2755 2293.56 67 155
Catoosa 1179 1714.39 18 77
Charlton 626 4724.17 7 25
Chatham 8407 2877.38 157 758
Chattahoochee 1633 15192.11 1 13
Chattooga 762 3076.8 21 53
Cherokee 5994 2248.17 92 484
Clarke 5020 3868.11 44 223
Clay 121 4238.18 2 9
Clayton 7094 2327.14 162 649
Clinch 377 5664.06 6 28
Cobb 19513 2468.16 426 1755
Coffee 2043 4746.53 49 297
Colquitt 1875 4130.59 33 153
Columbia 3724 2347.59 59 181
Cook 549 3148.48 13 61
Coweta 2601 1711.17 45 129
Crawford 167 1365.72 5 26
Crisp 550 2467.58 17 72
Dade 282 1744.83 5 20
Dawson 812 3005.07 7 75
Decatur 1146 4353.77 29 87
DeKalb 18600 2345.07 360 2085
Dodge 422 2070.15 12 39
Dooly 338 2522.39 14 52
Dougherty 3141 3493.69 187 643
Douglas 3543 2332.36 71 404
Early 492 4849.2 32 36
Echols 240 6046.86 2 9
Effingham 1431 2235.03 23 96
Elbert 645 3404.59 3 43
Emanuel 1038 4579.95 30 77
Evans 423 3958.08 6 35
Fannin 648 2462.01 22 50
Fayette 1840 1565.37 50 103
Floyd 3152 3154.65 45 233
Forsyth 3979 1575.8 45 315
Franklin 752 3223.46 13 59
Fulton 27480 2500.04 572 2401
Gilmer 811 2581.4 13 78
Glascock 38 1256.2 2 4
Glynn 3452 4011.76 95 281
Gordon 1845 3178.35 36 113
Grady 771 3141.81 22 91
Greene 501 2676.71 23 56
Gwinnett 27296 2810.7 402 2670
Habersham 1640 3580.79 67 216
Hall 9225 4470.58 152 956
Hancock 391 4772.37 42 64
Haralson 469 1526.59 8 26
Harris 790 2275.87 21 88
Hart 507 1942.01 13 67
Heard 194 1568.31 5 15
Henry 5181 2159.96 100 209
Houston 3126 1990.59 80 373
Irwin 293 3106.12 4 37
Jackson 1981 2651.94 32 163
Jasper 220 1549.4 4 21
Jeff Davis 716 4726.7 20 47
Jefferson 790 5159.02 28 76
Jenkins 415 4839.09 29 63
Johnson 415 4295.62 22 57
Jones 548 1916.69 8 47
Lamar 364 1881.43 18 39
Lanier 295 2849.97 5 15
Laurens 1644 3475.98 69 141
Lee 699 2332.25 25 104
Liberty 1105 1785.02 22 109
Lincoln 213 2621.54 7 24
Long 251 1260.36 3 19
Lowndes 3890 3300.02 82 199
Lumpkin 907 2683.27 14 90
Macon 233 1793.96 10 46
Madison 689 2283.2 8 58
Marion 190 2291.09 8 20
McDuffie 600 2778.16 14 68
McIntosh 288 1977.07 7 29
Meriwether 544 2588.01 13 70
Miller 256 4441.36 1 10
Mitchell 799 3622.6 45 148
Monroe 684 2466.91 50 81
Montgomery 305 3306.59 5 22
Morgan 481 2513.32 2 37
Murray 822 2041.68 6 51
Muscogee 5991 3126.4 169 663
Newton 2579 2295.42 87 269
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16320 0 156 629
Oconee 740 1773.01 26 64
Oglethorpe 330 2165.35 11 45
Paulding 2770 1605.41 53 142
Peach 666 2432.88 24 104
Pickens 618 1843.13 10 56
Pierce 603 3085.19 20 79
Pike 324 1717.92 10 31
Polk 1474 3389.91 17 98
Pulaski 312 2864.22 22 37
Putnam 684 3125.43 25 68
Quitman 32 1394.94 1 6
Rabun 338 1989.87 9 45
Randolph 331 4900.8 29 55
Richmond 7062 3491.89 162 563
Rockdale 1846 1943.98 36 223
Schley 105 1990.52 2 15
Screven 412 2964.03 10 43
Seminole 355 4361.18 9 23
Spalding 1332 1927.36 61 189
Stephens 1057 4014.74 38 112
Stewart 521 8500.57 14 80
Sumter 929 3159.97 62 197
Talbot 166 2695.68 6 22
Taliaferro 22 1348.04 0 2
Tattnall 832 3274.17 11 59
Taylor 208 2613.72 10 32
Telfair 383 2448.22 18 39
Terrell 329 3885.67 31 74
Thomas 1488 3349.01 63 166
Tift 1771 4337.5 57 222
Toombs 1326 4914.21 49 102
Towns 329 2733.92 9 36
Treutlen 257 3763.36 8 27
Troup 2800 3976.48 96 308
Turner 301 3727.09 22 48
Twiggs 187 2312.64 7 44
Union 757 2987.96 20 81
Unknown 2235 0 6 58
Upson 786 2991.21 62 78
Walker 1527 2193.65 34 80
Walton 1802 1880.73 53 178
Ware 1485 4141.91 59 172
Warren 145 2783.11 5 23
Washington 670 3300.17 8 48
Wayne 1123 3746.58 29 105
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 331 4185.11 11 19
White 831 2616.66 19 98
Whitfield 4551 4347.87 60 238
Wilcox 248 2821.39 20 51
Wilkes 266 2656.28 5 30
Wilkinson 335 3756.03 18 61
Worth 531 2636.28 30 89
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,171,910 (2,872,355 reported molecular tests; 299,555 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 313,873* (10.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 28,153 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 6,914 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 26, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
