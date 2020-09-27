UPDATE (Sunday, September 27 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 27, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/27/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 314,685 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 27.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1028 5538.49 28 91
Atkinson 441 5294.12 3 58
Bacon 597 5235.01 14 45
Baker 84 2695.76 4 20
Baldwin 2109 4747.01 56 167
Banks 482 2412.17 8 65
Barrow 2174 2516.7 48 240
Bartow 2910 2627.04 85 289
Ben Hill 772 4638.03 24 79
Berrien 449 2329.32 12 22
Bibb 6053 3978.31 170 843
Bleckley 433 3372.8 21 26
Brantley 344 1791.48 10 33
Brooks 520 3306.42 25 54
Bryan 1147 2930.73 11 79
Bulloch 2880 3624.15 28 132
Burke 802 3589.65 10 86
Butts 654 2597.92 42 52
Calhoun 244 3862.59 8 46
Camden 1290 2392.26 9 51
Candler 458 4226.26 19 31
Carroll 2769 2305.21 68 156
Catoosa 1181 1717.29 18 77
Charlton 633 4777 7 25
Chatham 8428 2884.56 159 758
Chattahoochee 1633 15192.11 1 13
Chattooga 765 3088.91 22 53
Cherokee 6021 2258.3 92 484
Clarke 5024 3871.2 44 223
Clay 121 4238.18 2 9
Clayton 7078 2321.89 162 641
Clinch 377 5664.06 6 28
Cobb 19551 2472.97 426 1758
Coffee 2053 4769.76 49 297
Colquitt 1878 4137.2 33 153
Columbia 3741 2358.3 61 181
Cook 549 3148.48 13 61
Coweta 2605 1713.8 46 130
Crawford 167 1365.72 5 26
Crisp 551 2472.07 17 72
Dade 282 1744.83 5 20
Dawson 814 3012.47 7 75
Decatur 1149 4365.17 29 87
DeKalb 18647 2350.99 362 2090
Dodge 426 2089.77 12 39
Dooly 338 2522.39 14 52
Dougherty 3147 3500.36 187 643
Douglas 3550 2336.97 71 405
Early 493 4859.06 33 37
Echols 240 6046.86 2 9
Effingham 1439 2247.52 23 96
Elbert 645 3404.59 3 43
Emanuel 1047 4619.66 30 77
Evans 428 4004.87 6 35
Fannin 651 2473.4 22 50
Fayette 1850 1573.88 50 103
Floyd 3161 3163.66 45 233
Forsyth 4007 1586.89 45 316
Franklin 753 3227.74 13 59
Fulton 27529 2504.5 575 2402
Gilmer 818 2603.69 13 79
Glascock 38 1256.2 2 4
Glynn 3454 4014.09 95 281
Gordon 1846 3180.07 36 113
Grady 774 3154.03 22 91
Greene 501 2676.71 23 56
Gwinnett 27358 2817.09 404 2672
Habersham 1640 3580.79 67 216
Hall 9247 4481.24 152 956
Hancock 391 4772.37 42 64
Haralson 473 1539.61 8 26
Harris 793 2284.51 22 88
Hart 507 1942.01 13 67
Heard 194 1568.31 5 15
Henry 5208 2171.21 100 212
Houston 3139 1998.87 82 373
Irwin 295 3127.32 4 37
Jackson 1987 2659.97 32 163
Jasper 221 1556.45 4 21
Jeff Davis 716 4726.7 20 47
Jefferson 793 5178.61 28 76
Jenkins 421 4909.05 29 63
Johnson 416 4305.97 22 57
Jones 553 1934.18 8 47
Lamar 365 1886.6 18 39
Lanier 295 2849.97 5 15
Laurens 1651 3490.78 69 141
Lee 698 2328.92 25 104
Liberty 1108 1789.87 22 109
Lincoln 213 2621.54 7 24
Long 251 1260.36 3 19
Lowndes 3900 3308.51 82 199
Lumpkin 908 2686.23 14 90
Macon 233 1793.96 10 46
Madison 691 2289.82 8 58
Marion 190 2291.09 8 20
McDuffie 601 2782.79 14 68
McIntosh 290 1990.8 7 29
Meriwether 544 2588.01 13 70
Miller 260 4510.76 1 10
Mitchell 806 3654.33 45 148
Monroe 686 2474.12 51 81
Montgomery 304 3295.75 5 22
Morgan 481 2513.32 2 37
Murray 826 2051.61 6 51
Muscogee 6009 3135.8 169 663
Newton 2581 2297.2 88 269
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16364 0 157 631
Oconee 739 1770.61 26 64
Oglethorpe 330 2165.35 11 45
Paulding 2776 1608.88 53 142
Peach 670 2447.49 24 105
Pickens 618 1843.13 10 56
Pierce 606 3100.54 20 79
Pike 326 1728.53 10 31
Polk 1476 3394.51 17 98
Pulaski 312 2864.22 22 37
Putnam 688 3143.71 25 68
Quitman 32 1394.94 1 6
Rabun 340 2001.65 9 45
Randolph 331 4900.8 29 55
Richmond 7101 3511.17 162 563
Rockdale 1852 1950.29 36 223
Schley 105 1990.52 2 16
Screven 414 2978.42 10 43
Seminole 356 4373.46 9 23
Spalding 1333 1928.81 61 189
Stephens 1058 4018.54 38 112
Stewart 521 8500.57 14 80
Sumter 930 3163.37 62 198
Talbot 166 2695.68 6 22
Taliaferro 22 1348.04 0 2
Tattnall 832 3274.17 12 60
Taylor 210 2638.85 10 32
Telfair 384 2454.62 18 39
Terrell 329 3885.67 32 74
Thomas 1492 3358.02 63 167
Tift 1774 4344.84 57 222
Toombs 1327 4917.91 49 102
Towns 331 2750.54 9 36
Treutlen 258 3778.01 8 27
Troup 2802 3979.32 96 308
Turner 304 3764.24 22 48
Twiggs 192 2374.47 7 44
Union 757 2987.96 20 82
Unknown 2237 0 6 59
Upson 789 3002.63 62 79
Walker 1531 2199.4 35 80
Walton 1813 1892.21 54 178
Ware 1492 4161.44 59 172
Warren 150 2879.08 5 23
Washington 671 3305.09 8 49
Wayne 1128 3763.26 30 106
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 332 4197.75 11 19
White 832 2619.81 19 98
Whitfield 4562 4358.38 60 240
Wilcox 248 2821.39 20 51
Wilkes 266 2656.28 5 30
Wilkinson 336 3767.24 18 61
Worth 530 2631.32 30 89
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,187,308 (2,886,269 reported molecular tests; 301,039 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 314,685* (10.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 28,179 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 6,946 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 27, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

