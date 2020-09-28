Macon man shot to death after a fight at home on Ayers Road

Amanda Corna
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies say they found a Macon man shot to death Saturday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found 30 year old Joseph Grayer shot in the upper chest in a home in the 4500 block of Ayers Road in Macon around 3 p.m. Saturday. Deputies say he was shot after a fight at the home. Grayer was pronounced dead by the Macon-Bibb County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies say four people who were in the home during the fight have been taken to the Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

 

