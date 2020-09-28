Medical Monday: What women should know about Breast Cancer Awareness Month

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 1 in 8 women in the United States will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.
Jill Hancock, a nurse with Navicent Health’s Breast Care Center, joined 41NBC News at Daybreak. She shares what women should do to find out if they have this disease and shares details about the Breast Care Center’s “Care-A-Van” event.
Click on the video to hear what Hancock had to say.
Care-A-Van Event
During October, Navicent Health likes to celebrate breast cancer survivors and raise awareness about mammograms. This year, things will look a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, October 2nd, Navicent Health teammates will decorate survivors’ cars before the Care-A-Van parades around Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Car decorating starts at 9 a.m. and the parade begins at 10 a.m. The decorating and parade starts across the Peyton Anderson Cancer Center at 800 1st Street in Macon.