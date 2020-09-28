|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is looking to improve the efficiency of licensing for business owners.
According to a county news release, the Tax Commissioner’s Office will start processing alcohol license initial request and renewals beginning October 1.
On January 1, business and privilege applications will also go through the Tax Commissioner’s Office.
Prior to the consolidation of the City of Macon and Bibb County, the Tax Commissioner’s Office processed such requests. A separate county department has been handling licensing since the consolidation.
Tax Commissioner Wade McCord says the county agreed to return licensing responsibility to his office since it also handles other county revenue. A new online database for the licensing process is currently under construction as the process switches back to the Macon-Bibb County Tax Commissioner’s Office. McCord says the new database will make things easier for business owners.
“We’re going to a new database that’s going to really highlight the ability to online, not only from a PC or a laptop, but also with other mobile devices and this will make it a lot better for businesses in order to do online renewals and it’s very user friendly,” McCord said.
Businesses currently holding an alcohol license will receive a letter explaining how to use the new database.
McCord wants businesses to use the online or mail-in process in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.