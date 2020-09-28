Gun incident leaves 1 teen dead, 2 adults face charges

By
Kirby Williamson
-
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two people are in jail after a teen shoots himself in Dublin around 8:45 Sunday night.

Police arrested Javouri Durham for involuntary manslaughter. Authorities also charged Tenia Hatch with tampering with evidence. 

Police Chief Tim Chatman says offers responded to a 911 call about a possible suicide at an apartment on Riverview Drive in Dublin. 

Detectives say the victim and the two suspects were inside the apartment playing with a rifle when it went off. 

Chatman identified the victim as 15-year-old Jordan Stewart of East Dublin.