Gun incident leaves 1 teen dead, 2 adults face charges

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two people are in jail after a teen shoots himself in Dublin around 8:45 Sunday night.
Police arrested Javouri Durham for involuntary manslaughter. Authorities also charged Tenia Hatch with tampering with evidence.
Police Chief Tim Chatman says offers responded to a 911 call about a possible suicide at an apartment on Riverview Drive in Dublin.
Detectives say the victim and the two suspects were inside the apartment playing with a rifle when it went off.
Chatman identified the victim as 15-year-old Jordan Stewart of East Dublin.