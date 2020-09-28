MTA reopens transfer station

MTA bus at station
Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority reopens transfer station.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority (MTA) transfer station reopened for business this morning.

MTA restricted operations at several buildings in late June as a COVID-19 precaution. The transfer station has updated policies and procedures with it’s reopening.

Inside the transfer station:
  • Everyone will have their temperatures checked before entering the building.
  • You must wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth.
  • Visitors must stay six feet apart.
  • Restrooms have a one person limit.
  • Drinking fountains are not in service.
  • Kiosks are available to make Smart Card purchases.
Inside the buses:
  • Only 15 riders are allowed on buses at one time.
  • Buses have only one entrance and one exit.
  • Riders must social distance.
  • Staff disinfect buses daily as they return to the station.

