|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority (MTA) transfer station reopened for business this morning.
MTA restricted operations at several buildings in late June as a COVID-19 precaution. The transfer station has updated policies and procedures with it’s reopening.
Inside the transfer station:
- Everyone will have their temperatures checked before entering the building.
- You must wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Visitors must stay six feet apart.
- Restrooms have a one person limit.
- Drinking fountains are not in service.
- Kiosks are available to make Smart Card purchases.
Inside the buses:
- Only 15 riders are allowed on buses at one time.
- Buses have only one entrance and one exit.
- Riders must social distance.
- Staff disinfect buses daily as they return to the station.
To plan your next trip, visit their website here.