Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority (MTA) transfer station reopened for business this morning.

MTA restricted operations at several buildings in late June as a COVID-19 precaution. The transfer station has updated policies and procedures with it’s reopening.

Inside the transfer station:

Everyone will have their temperatures checked before entering the building.

You must wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth.

Visitors must stay six feet apart.

Restrooms have a one person limit.

Drinking fountains are not in service.

Kiosks are available to make Smart Card purchases.

Inside the buses:

Only 15 riders are allowed on buses at one time.

Buses have only one entrance and one exit.

Riders must social distance.

Staff disinfect buses daily as they return to the station.

To plan your next trip, visit their website here.