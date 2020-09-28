Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Medical Center Navicent Health is changing its essential visitation policy. According to the hospital, the changes listed below start September 29.

Medical professionals at the hospital say they’re constantly monitoring COVID-19 trends in the facility and the community. After a recent evaluation, Navicent Health decided to adjust its visitation policy. The hospitals staff say that visitation is important for each patients physical and metal well-being.

If you’re still not ready to visit, there are other options available. System AVP Quality, Safety, Equity and Value Transformation Representative, Rachel Faulkner, explained one way patients can visit with family and friends.

“Our team here has tablets, things like that, that we can utilize to help you have a virtual visit with your family member if you are not allowed to have visitors or if your visitors would be high risk,” Faulkner said.

The essential visitation policy was put into place on March 12 to protect patients, visitors and caregivers from the threat of COVID-19.

LIST OF CHANGES

Patients under the age of 18 and patients in hospice or palliative care can have two essential visitors, one at a time at the bedside.

Patients at the end of life may have essential visitors,the patients doctor will determine how many.

Labor and delivery may have two essential visitors, including a partner and birth coach. That also includes visitors in the family birth center.

Adult emergency care patients may have one essential visitor and minors may have two parents or guardians accompany them.

All other patients may have one essential visitor per day and they can designate a new essential visitor daily.

There are some parts of the essential visitation policy that remains the same.