New online reporting system helping Macon-Bibb 911

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has a new online reporting system to make reporting non-emergency crime a little easier.

Officers have partnered with Lexis Nexis to bring a system called Cops Logic to Bibb County. Sergeant Santel Smith says it will make filtering calls simple for 911 operators.

“If there’s not a suspect, the crime isn’t in progress, and it meets one of the categories to take a separate report, our 911 office will transfer them to a number that’s designed to allow citizens to speak to a deputy through our teleservice unit or get a link sent to their cell phone to start the report on their device,” Sgt. Smith said.

The new system went in place on September 15 and has already received more than 60 criminal offense complaintsand 40 nuisance complaints.

Sgt. Smith says the system will also help keep officers healthy during the pandemic.

“Through this program, we want everyone to be socially distanced and safe, we want to be able to also help our officers be more proactive in the community and solving the most important crimes,” Smith said. “Not saying that these crimes aren’t important, but it’s important that they will get investigated, but it’s important that we pay attention to the places most plagued with crime.”

911 trainer Christine James says the online form works as a new virtual officer.

“It gives you the same thing as you would get if a deputy came out to speak to you in person,” James said.

Macon-Bibb 911 trainer Cassie Andrews says the form will free up the phone lines and allow first responders to send help more quickly.

“Right now the wait times tend to be a little bit longer than usual,” Andrews said. “With people filling out the report over the phone with a deputy or online, it gives them a faster response time.”

Like calling 911, you can fill out the online report anytime, anywhere and on all devices.

Type in bibbsheriff.us into your browser, then scroll down to the File A Report Online tab and fill out a report for any non-emergency crimes or complaints. You can choose to attach your name or remain anonymous.

Macon-Bibb County 911 operators can text you a link to the online form if you call them to file a report or complaint.