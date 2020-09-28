New water treatment plant expands to more rural parts of Perry

|
Listen to the content of this post:
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An upgrade to Perry’s water system is complete after two years of work.
The City of Perry developed a state-of-the-art water treatment plant that can distribute tw million gallons of water per day.
Perry’s Project Manager Travis Falcione says with the constant growth and expansion to the rural area, people will need water.
“East side of town,” Falcione said. “This plant will be designated to the high-pressure system.”
Falcione says the east side of Perry doesn’t have city water but says they want to be prepared for growth.
“They know what’s coming in the future,” Falcione said.
Perry Mayor Randall Walker says the facility has been in the works for five years and construction started two years ago. He wants to get water to more people.
Walker says the city will be flushing the water lines throughout the week during overnight hours.
“Flow of the water is going to run to our Highway 41 tank,” Walker said.
The mayor says the process may cause some water system issues for homes and businesses along Perry Parkway. He says the flushing of the water lines can take from 9 – 12 hours to complete.
“Their faucets can be stopped up,” Walker said. “Their screening can be stopped up, and the water wouldn’t flow or they might get some discoloration.”
Tips if you experience problems
- Drink bottled water.
- Don’t wash clothes in dirty water
- Remove and clean faucet screens
- Boil water for Medical condition
- Turn off the ice maker
- Let the faucet run until the water is clear.