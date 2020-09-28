Listen to the content of this post:

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The City of Perry is upgrading the city’s water system, which may disrupt water service, September 28 – October 2.

The city commissioned the water treatment facility off of Tucker Road in Perry to do the upgrade. Crews will flush parts of the water system from Highway 341 South to I-75 near Perry Parkway. This may cause water discoloration, and some customers may lose service temporarily. However, most of the upgrades will happen after 8 p.m.

The city asks that residents have bottled water ready in case their water is discolored. They also warn not to drink, wash clothes with, or do dishes with discolored water. Wait until it runs clear.

If you have any questions, call customer service at 478-988-2754.