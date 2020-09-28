Rain and a big cool down move in Tuesday

|
Listen to the content of this post:
A cold front is approaching Middle Georgia this evening and bringing with it the chance for a few thunderstorms.
As the front moves through the area, overnight/tomorrow, we will experience some gusty conditions, rain, and a big drop in temperature.
Highs Tuesday will struggle to make it to the 70’s with clouds and rain hanging around all day.
Through the rest of the week, high pressure settles in to help dry us out. Highs will be staying below normal for the rest of the week.
Another cold front will move through by Friday, but this time it will be a dry cold front. This won’t bring huge cool down to the area, but will reinforce the cold air, so it hangs around through the weekend.
Sunshine sticks around through the weekend and into next week. Safe to say we can put the umbrellas away for a while.
Not to be ignored, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of storms in the Caribbean. Right now there is a 40% chance of tropical cyclone formation, so we will have to monitor that for any tropical shenanigans.