Rain and a big cool down move in Tuesday

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
0
12
Listen to the content of this post:

A cold front is approaching Middle Georgia this evening and bringing with it the chance for a few thunderstorms.

As the front moves through the area, overnight/tomorrow, we will experience some gusty conditions, rain, and a big drop in temperature.

Highs Tuesday will struggle to make it to the 70’s with clouds and rain hanging around all day.

Through the rest of the week, high pressure settles in to help dry us out. Highs will be staying below normal for the rest of the week.

Another cold front will move through by Friday, but this time it will be a dry cold front. This won’t bring huge cool down to the area, but will reinforce the cold air, so it hangs around through the weekend.

Sunshine sticks around through the weekend and into next week. Safe to say we can put the umbrellas away for a while.

Not to be ignored, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of storms in the Caribbean. Right now there is a 40% chance of tropical cyclone formation, so we will have to monitor that for any tropical shenanigans.

Previous articleFamily of man killed on I-75 searching for answers
Next articleNavicent Health makes changes to essential visitation policy
mm
Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.