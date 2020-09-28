UPDATE (Monday, September 28 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, September 28, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/27/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 315,281 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, September 28.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1030 5549.27 28 91
Atkinson 441 5294.12 3 58
Bacon 598 5243.77 14 45
Baker 84 2695.76 4 20
Baldwin 2113 4756.01 56 167
Banks 484 2422.18 8 65
Barrow 2184 2528.28 48 240
Bartow 2913 2629.75 85 289
Ben Hill 776 4662.06 24 79
Berrien 449 2329.32 12 22
Bibb 6068 3988.17 170 843
Bleckley 433 3372.8 21 26
Brantley 344 1791.48 10 33
Brooks 523 3325.49 26 54
Bryan 1147 2930.73 11 79
Bulloch 2882 3626.66 28 132
Burke 805 3603.08 10 86
Butts 657 2609.84 42 52
Calhoun 244 3862.59 8 46
Camden 1290 2392.26 9 51
Candler 459 4235.49 19 31
Carroll 2788 2321.03 68 156
Catoosa 1187 1726.02 18 78
Charlton 633 4777 7 25
Chatham 8446 2890.72 159 758
Chattahoochee 1634 15201.41 1 14
Chattooga 766 3092.95 22 53
Cherokee 6033 2262.8 92 486
Clarke 5035 3879.67 44 225
Clay 121 4238.18 2 9
Clayton 7094 2327.14 162 643
Clinch 378 5679.09 6 28
Cobb 19576 2476.13 426 1761
Coffee 2056 4776.73 49 297
Colquitt 1882 4146.01 33 153
Columbia 3755 2367.13 61 181
Cook 549 3148.48 13 61
Coweta 2614 1719.73 46 130
Crawford 167 1365.72 5 26
Crisp 557 2498.99 17 72
Dade 282 1744.83 5 20
Dawson 814 3012.47 7 75
Decatur 1155 4387.96 29 87
DeKalb 18699 2357.55 364 2089
Dodge 426 2089.77 12 39
Dooly 338 2522.39 14 52
Dougherty 3149 3502.59 187 644
Douglas 3558 2342.24 71 405
Early 493 4859.06 33 37
Echols 240 6046.86 2 9
Effingham 1439 2247.52 23 96
Elbert 645 3404.59 3 43
Emanuel 1050 4632.9 31 77
Evans 428 4004.87 6 35
Fannin 652 2477.2 22 50
Fayette 1855 1578.13 50 104
Floyd 3169 3171.66 45 233
Forsyth 4022 1592.83 45 316
Franklin 753 3227.74 13 59
Fulton 27605 2511.42 575 2402
Gilmer 819 2606.87 13 79
Glascock 39 1289.26 2 4
Glynn 3455 4015.25 95 281
Gordon 1846 3180.07 36 113
Grady 774 3154.03 22 91
Greene 503 2687.4 24 56
Gwinnett 27424 2823.88 405 2672
Habersham 1639 3578.6 67 216
Hall 9248 4481.73 152 956
Hancock 392 4784.57 42 64
Haralson 478 1555.89 8 26
Harris 793 2284.51 22 88
Hart 510 1953.5 13 67
Heard 194 1568.31 5 15
Henry 5218 2175.38 100 212
Houston 3155 2009.06 82 373
Irwin 295 3127.32 4 37
Jackson 1991 2665.33 32 164
Jasper 221 1556.45 4 21
Jeff Davis 716 4726.7 20 47
Jefferson 795 5191.67 28 76
Jenkins 422 4920.71 30 63
Johnson 416 4305.97 22 57
Jones 557 1948.17 8 47
Lamar 367 1896.93 18 39
Lanier 295 2849.97 5 15
Laurens 1652 3492.9 69 141
Lee 698 2328.92 25 104
Liberty 1110 1793.1 22 109
Lincoln 213 2621.54 7 24
Long 251 1260.36 3 19
Lowndes 3903 3311.05 82 199
Lumpkin 908 2686.23 14 90
Macon 234 1801.66 10 46
Madison 693 2296.45 8 58
Marion 190 2291.09 8 20
McDuffie 604 2796.68 14 69
McIntosh 291 1997.67 7 29
Meriwether 544 2588.01 13 70
Miller 261 4528.11 1 10
Mitchell 808 3663.4 45 148
Monroe 690 2488.55 51 81
Montgomery 306 3317.43 5 22
Morgan 481 2513.32 2 37
Murray 833 2069 6 51
Muscogee 6019 3141.01 169 663
Newton 2588 2303.43 89 269
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16318 0 158 633
Oconee 745 1784.99 26 64
Oglethorpe 330 2165.35 11 45
Paulding 2780 1611.2 53 142
Peach 672 2454.79 24 105
Pickens 618 1843.13 10 56
Pierce 607 3105.65 20 79
Pike 329 1744.43 10 31
Polk 1481 3406.01 17 98
Pulaski 312 2864.22 22 37
Putnam 688 3143.71 25 68
Quitman 32 1394.94 1 6
Rabun 340 2001.65 9 45
Randolph 331 4900.8 29 55
Richmond 7123 3522.05 162 564
Rockdale 1856 1954.51 36 223
Schley 105 1990.52 2 16
Screven 414 2978.42 10 43
Seminole 356 4373.46 9 23
Spalding 1336 1933.15 61 189
Stephens 1055 4007.14 38 112
Stewart 522 8516.89 14 80
Sumter 933 3173.58 62 198
Talbot 166 2695.68 6 22
Taliaferro 22 1348.04 0 2
Tattnall 834 3282.04 12 60
Taylor 212 2663.99 10 32
Telfair 386 2467.4 19 39
Terrell 329 3885.67 32 74
Thomas 1494 3362.52 63 167
Tift 1775 4347.29 57 223
Toombs 1330 4929.03 49 102
Towns 331 2750.54 9 36
Treutlen 258 3778.01 8 27
Troup 2805 3983.58 99 308
Turner 304 3764.24 22 48
Twiggs 194 2399.21 7 44
Union 756 2984.01 20 81
Unknown 2223 0 6 59
Upson 791 3010.24 62 79
Walker 1535 2205.14 36 80
Walton 1821 1900.56 55 178
Ware 1497 4175.38 59 172
Warren 151 2898.27 5 23
Washington 672 3310.02 8 49
Wayne 1130 3769.93 30 106
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 334 4223.04 11 19
White 833 2622.96 19 98
Whitfield 4582 4377.48 60 240
Wilcox 248 2821.39 20 51
Wilkes 266 2656.28 5 30
Wilkinson 337 3778.45 18 61
Worth 532 2641.25 30 90
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,199,951 (2,898,498 reported molecular tests; 301,453 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 315,281* (10.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 28,197 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 6,961 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, September 28, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

