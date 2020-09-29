Man in critical, but stable condition after being stabbed in Macon

Amanda Corna
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are trying to figure out who stabbed a man in Macon Monday.

Investigators say someone stabbed 26-year-old Marion Lester Jr. in the chest in the 3300 block of Mary Drive around 11:10 p.m.

Investigators say paramedics took Medical Center Navicent Health. The hospital lists him in critical, but stable condition.

Crimestoppers

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

