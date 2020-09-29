Bibb deputies looking for suspect connected with shooting of 13-year-old

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb Sheriff’s investigators need your help finding Antonio Jackson in connection with a shooting that happened on Sherry Drive in Macon Thursday.

According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, investigators suspect that Jackson shot a 13-year-old girl in the back. The hospital lists the victim in serious, but stable condition.

Antonio Jackson description

Age: 17

Height: 5’05”

Weight: 130 lbs

Hair: Medium length small dreads, also with dyed tips

Crimestoppers

If you can help locate Antonio Jackson, please call Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.