MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Over the summer, the Bibb County School District asked parents and guardians who wanted to opt-out of in-person learning to sign up for the Remote Learning Option for each child.

The school district notified parents that decisions to participate in remote learning would be permanent for at least the first semester.

According to a news release from the school district, there is a possibility that students will return for in-person learning. School officials are giving parents and guardians an opportunity between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5 to request a change to their child’s preferred instructional model for the first semester.

This change request is for both those who wish to change from in-person instruction to RLO and those who wish to change from remote learning to in-person instruction, according to the news release.

Those who do not want to change to their child’s Instructional model do not need to complete the form.

Only the following individuals should complete this form:

Those who did not sign up for remote learning and wish to continue virtual learning if the district returns to in-person learning after Oct. 30.

Those who signed up for remote learning and wish to change back to in-person learning if the district returns to in-person learning after Oct. 30.

Principals will review each request for change on a case-by-case basis. Decisions will be based on the staffing for each grade level at each school, according to the news release.

To fill out the form, click here.

This form will remain open through 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5. Parents will receive an update on whether or not their request has been approved by each student’s principal in the coming weeks.

Bibb County School District also reminds parents and guardians that:

Staffing decisions were made for each school during the summer based on original requests by parents and guardians. Please understand that schools may not be able to accommodate all requests due to the staffing allocations made in the summer. Additionally, schools may not be able to accommodate change requests for all children in a home.