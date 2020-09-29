Fall weather here to stay

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
1
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A cold front moving through the area today will bring Fall weather back to Middle Georgia.

TODAY.

Temperatures will not warm much throughout the day thanks to the cold front passing through during the first half of the day. Under a cloudy sky temperatures will top out in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Isolated showers will remain possible through the evening hours.

TONIGHT.

Clouds will begin to exit the area overnight and much cooler temperatures will prevail. Morning lows will bottom out in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Temperatures will hang out mostly in the 70’s for the remainder of the seven day forecast as dry conditions prevail. We will stay quiet in the weather department through at least early next week!

mm
Dalton Mullinax
Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.