Fall weather here to stay

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A cold front moving through the area today will bring Fall weather back to Middle Georgia.
TODAY.
Temperatures will not warm much throughout the day thanks to the cold front passing through during the first half of the day. Under a cloudy sky temperatures will top out in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Isolated showers will remain possible through the evening hours.
TONIGHT.
Clouds will begin to exit the area overnight and much cooler temperatures will prevail. Morning lows will bottom out in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
Temperatures will hang out mostly in the 70’s for the remainder of the seven day forecast as dry conditions prevail. We will stay quiet in the weather department through at least early next week!
