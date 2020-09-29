Georgia no longer considered a “red zone”

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to a White House COVID-19 briefing and local health officials, Georgia is no longer a “red zone”.
Being in a red zone for COVID-19, means that area experienced more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people during the last week, and a positivity rate higher than 10%.
Melissa Brantley with the South Central Health District, says we can continue to decrease the numbers by following CDC guidelines.
“You know we still need to stay the course so we can keep our numbers where they are. But i think it’s exciting news and it’s great to see us trending in the right direction,” Brantley said.
According to the White House, Georgia is currently in an orange zone with 92 cases per 100,000 people. Brantley attributes these numbers to local mask mandates and social distancing practices.
The Department of Public Health encourages everyone to continue wearing masks and social distance so our state can become a yellow zone by the holiday season.