Macon recovery center expands services with new crisis center

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — River Edge Behavioral Health will reveal its new recovery center Friday, but 41NBC took a look at what you can expect.

The center comes with two stabilization crisis centers for patients with poor mental health and substance abuse.

One side will include 30 beds for adults needing detoxification and psychiatric stabilization support.

“Whether it be thinking of self-harm, thinking of hurting other people,” Michele Fulcher, director of nursing and stabilization. “Having depression that’s to the point they can’t function or psychosis symptoms or just out of control on their drug addiction.”

The other side of the center has 16 stabilization beds for children ages 5 to 14.

“We take kids from all over the state,” Fulcher said.

Fulcher says most adult patients are predominantly from Bibb and surrounding counties.

A River Edge representative says for added safety, the center bolted all beds to the floor and eliminated anything that can cause harm.

According to the nursing director, the center is 1 out of 4 recovery centers in Georgia.

Fulcher says the nearly 50,000 square-foot facility is not a treatment center, but a place you come to begin treatment.

“The services here are time-limited because the need is so great that we are trying to get as many people in, resolve that crisis the best way that we can, and move them to lower level of care,” Fulcher said.

Fulcher says if you or someone you know are having a mental crisis or have trouble with substance abuse, get help immediately.

Fulcher says the recovery center will open to patients Oct. 5. and accepts all insurance. She says there is also a center in Baldwin County.

River Edge Recovery Center open house

An open house ceremony happens Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m.

Speakers include Mayor Robert Reichert and the Commissioner of Georgia’s Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.

This event is open to the public.