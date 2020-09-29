Plans for downtown Macon Hyatt hotel on hold

Plans for a Hyatt hotel along Poplar Street in downtown Macon are on hold due to funding issues and the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Shelby Coates

Shelby Coates
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Plans for a Hyatt hotel along Poplar Street in downtown Macon are on hold due to funding issues and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Macon Urban Development Authority Executive Director Alex Morrison says the project developer, MMI Thornton, could not secure funding for the project as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Because of this, Morrison says the county officials voted to terminate the development agreement during a September 10th meeting.

The project called for a 120-room hotel, two parking garages and residential property along Poplar Street. Morrison says there are still efforts for the developer to complete the residential portion of the project.

Morrison says the next steps are uncertain due to the pandemic and how long it will last. However Morrison adds there are plans to push for development to move downtown Macon forward.

