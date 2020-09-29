Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 21-25

|
Restaurant Report Card: September 21-25
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 21 and Friday, September 25, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Kai Thai Restaurant
2600 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020
Metropolis Cafe
138 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2020
Wendy’s
2341 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2020
BOE – Baldwin County High School (Food Service)
155 HWY 49 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2020
BOE – Oak Hill Middle School (Food Service)
365 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2020
John Milledge Academy (Food Service)
197 LOG CABIN RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2020
BOE – Early Learning Center (Food Service)
200 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020
BOE – Midway Hills Primary (Food Service)
375 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020
BOE – Lakeview Primary (Food Service)
372 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020
BOE – Midway Hills Academy (Food Service)
101 CARL VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020
Bibb County:
Circle K Store (Food Service)
4775 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020
Fatty’s Pizza
344 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020
Domino’s Pizza
4682 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020
Your Pie
536 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020
Dairy Queen
4471 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2020
Grand Opera House (Food Service)
651 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2020
Shane’s Rib Shack
1625 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 62
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2020
Papa John’s Pizza
1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 400 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2020
Pita Street Food
1625 BASS RD STE 330 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97 (improved from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2020
Domino’s Pizza
4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020
The Society Garden
2389 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020
Cod Tail
1034 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020
Pita Street Food
1625 BASS RD STE 330 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 70 (improved score two days later; see above)
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020
Little Caesars
610 NORTH AVE J MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020
Crave Scratch Kitchen
347 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020
Barnes & Noble (Food Service)
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020
Holiday Inn Macon North (Food Service)
3953 RIVER PLACE RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020
McDonald’s
6210 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020
Fatty’s Pizza
120 TOM HILL SR. BLVD STE 103 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020
Dodge County:
Dodge Pre-K (Food Service)
326 SCHOOL BUS ALLEY EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2020
Dodge North (Food Service)
167 ORPHAN CEMETARY RD EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2020
Dodge South (Food Service)
1118 MCRAE HIGHWAY EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2020
Houston County:
Bonaire Middle School (Food Service)
125 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020
Chicken Salad Chick
4088 WATSON BLVD STE 700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020
Domino’s Pizza
2278 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020
Domino’s Pizza
2699 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020
Which Wich
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 105 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020
The Brunch Box
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 150 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020
The Brunch Box – Mobile
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 150 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020
American Wings & Deli
1996 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2020
Outback Steakhouse
3088 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2020
My Grandma’s Empanadas
120 ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2020
Tap and Pour
2611 MOODY RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2020
Cocktails & Corners
145 S COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2020
Papa John’s
322 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2020
Burger King
201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2020
Larry’s Giant Subs
789 HIGHWAY 96 UNIT 1-F BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2020
Arby’s
103 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2020
Subway
273 N PERRY PKWY STE G PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2020
Hazards on the Green
901 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2020
Jersey Mike’s Sub
794 HWY 96 STE 202 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2020
Bojangle’s
850 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31095
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2020
Shanghai Restaurant
2203 WATSON BLVD STE BB WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020
Steak Out
1001 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020
Fazoli’s
762 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020
Houston Healthcare – Cafe 233
233 N HOUSTON RD UNIT 134 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
2300 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020
The Brooklyn Way
901 GUNN RD UNIT 100-200 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020
Big Picture Burgers
1114 HWY 96 STE D-2 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
678 LAKE JOY RD STE 500 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020
Shane’s Rib Shack
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 400 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020
Top China
1114 HIGHWAY 96 STE D-7 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020
Pita Mediterranean Street Food
3030 WATSON BLVD STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020
American Deli
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020
Laurens County:
Southwest Laurens Elementary School (Food Service)
1799 HIGHWAY 117 RENTZ, GA 31075
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020
West Laurens Middle School (Food Service)
332 W LAURENS SCHOOL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020
West Laurens High School (Food Service)
3692 HIGHWAY 257 DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020
Peach County:
Byron Head Start (Food Service)
104 JACKSON ST BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020
Byron Elementary School (Food Service)
202 NEW DUNBAR ROAD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020
Byron Middle School (Food Service)
201 LINDA DRIVE BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020
Twiggs County:
Twiggs County Middle / High School (Food Service)
375 WATSON DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2020
Washington County:
Captain D’s
713 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020
The Dairy Lane
839 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020
The Dairy Lane – Mobile Unit
839 S. HARRIS ST. SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020
The Dairy Lane – Base of Operation
839 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020
Wilcox County:
Wilcox County PK -12 School (Food Service)
1358 HWY 215 S ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020
Wilkinson County:
Thompson’s Cove
2227 CAMP CREEK RD TOOMSBORO, GA 31090
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020
The Rollin Grill
559 BREWER RD IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020
The Rollin Grill (Mobile)
559 BREWER IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020
