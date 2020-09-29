Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 21-25

Listen to the content of this post:

Restaurant Report Card: September 21-25



MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 21 and Friday, September 25, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Kai Thai Restaurant

2600 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020

Metropolis Cafe

138 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2020

Wendy’s

2341 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2020

BOE – Baldwin County High School (Food Service)

155 HWY 49 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2020

BOE – Oak Hill Middle School (Food Service)

365 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2020

John Milledge Academy (Food Service)

197 LOG CABIN RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2020

BOE – Early Learning Center (Food Service)

200 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020

BOE – Midway Hills Primary (Food Service)

375 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020

BOE – Lakeview Primary (Food Service)

372 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020

BOE – Midway Hills Academy (Food Service)

101 CARL VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020

Bibb County:

Circle K Store (Food Service)

4775 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020

Fatty’s Pizza

344 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020

Domino’s Pizza

4682 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020

Your Pie

536 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020

Dairy Queen

4471 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2020

Grand Opera House (Food Service)

651 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2020

Shane’s Rib Shack

1625 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 62

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2020

Papa John’s Pizza

1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 400 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2020

Pita Street Food

1625 BASS RD STE 330 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97 (improved from two days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2020

Domino’s Pizza

4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020

The Society Garden

2389 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020

Cod Tail

1034 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020

Pita Street Food

1625 BASS RD STE 330 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 70 (improved score two days later; see above)

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020

Little Caesars

610 NORTH AVE J MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020

Crave Scratch Kitchen

347 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020

Barnes & Noble (Food Service)

5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020

Holiday Inn Macon North (Food Service)

3953 RIVER PLACE RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020

McDonald’s

6210 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020

Fatty’s Pizza

120 TOM HILL SR. BLVD STE 103 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020

Dodge County:

Dodge Pre-K (Food Service)

326 SCHOOL BUS ALLEY EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2020

Dodge North (Food Service)

167 ORPHAN CEMETARY RD EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2020

Dodge South (Food Service)

1118 MCRAE HIGHWAY EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2020

Houston County:

Bonaire Middle School (Food Service)

125 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020

Chicken Salad Chick

4088 WATSON BLVD STE 700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020

Domino’s Pizza

2278 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020

Domino’s Pizza

2699 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020

Which Wich

670 LAKE JOY RD STE 105 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020

The Brunch Box

670 LAKE JOY RD STE 150 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020

The Brunch Box – Mobile

670 LAKE JOY RD STE 150 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020

American Wings & Deli

1996 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2020

Outback Steakhouse

3088 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2020

My Grandma’s Empanadas

120 ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2020

Tap and Pour

2611 MOODY RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2020

Cocktails & Corners

145 S COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2020

Papa John’s

322 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2020

Burger King

201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2020

Larry’s Giant Subs

789 HIGHWAY 96 UNIT 1-F BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2020

Arby’s

103 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2020

Subway

273 N PERRY PKWY STE G PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2020

Hazards on the Green

901 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2020

Jersey Mike’s Sub

794 HWY 96 STE 202 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2020

Bojangle’s

850 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31095

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2020

Shanghai Restaurant

2203 WATSON BLVD STE BB WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020

Steak Out

1001 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020

Fazoli’s

762 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020

Houston Healthcare – Cafe 233

233 N HOUSTON RD UNIT 134 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

2300 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020

The Brooklyn Way

901 GUNN RD UNIT 100-200 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020

Big Picture Burgers

1114 HWY 96 STE D-2 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

678 LAKE JOY RD STE 500 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020

Shane’s Rib Shack

670 LAKE JOY RD STE 400 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020

Top China

1114 HIGHWAY 96 STE D-7 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020

Pita Mediterranean Street Food

3030 WATSON BLVD STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020

American Deli

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020

Laurens County:

Southwest Laurens Elementary School (Food Service)

1799 HIGHWAY 117 RENTZ, GA 31075

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020

West Laurens Middle School (Food Service)

332 W LAURENS SCHOOL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020

West Laurens High School (Food Service)

3692 HIGHWAY 257 DEXTER, GA 31019

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2020

Peach County:

Byron Head Start (Food Service)

104 JACKSON ST BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020

Byron Elementary School (Food Service)

202 NEW DUNBAR ROAD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020

Byron Middle School (Food Service)

201 LINDA DRIVE BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020

Twiggs County:

Twiggs County Middle / High School (Food Service)

375 WATSON DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2020

Washington County:

Captain D’s

713 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020

The Dairy Lane

839 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020

The Dairy Lane – Mobile Unit

839 S. HARRIS ST. SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020

The Dairy Lane – Base of Operation

839 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020

Wilcox County:

Wilcox County PK -12 School (Food Service)

1358 HWY 215 S ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2020

Wilkinson County:

Thompson’s Cove

2227 CAMP CREEK RD TOOMSBORO, GA 31090

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020

The Rollin Grill

559 BREWER RD IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020

The Rollin Grill (Mobile)

559 BREWER IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2020

