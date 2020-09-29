Robins Air Force Base holds 11th annual “Triple Ribbon Month” event

|
Listen to the content of this post:
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Robins Air Force Base and community leaders across middle Georgia gathered today to highlight breast cancer, domestic violence, and substance abuse.
It’s part of the eleventh annual declaration of “Triple Ribbon Month” for the month of October.
The month is designed to bring awareness and foster prevention to each of the causes through different activities throughout the community.
Violent Prevention Coordinator Stuart Bapties says these health issues affect thousands of Middle Georgians every day. That’s why they’re aiming to team up with more groups to help residents.
“It helps our civilian employees because those are the agencies that we would refer our civilian employees to,” Bapties said.
Each awareness event is also represented by different color ribbons throughout the month: pink for breast cancer awareness, purple for domestic violence awareness and prevention, and red for drug demand reduction.