Students return to in-person learning in Twiggs County

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Twiggs County is slowly reintroducing students to the classroom. Pre-K students went back to the classroom Monday.
According to Jeffersonville Elementary Principal, Rise’ Jenkins, custodial staff disinfected the classrooms before students returned. The custodial staff also works throughout the day cleaning.
Teachers check student’s temperatures when they arrive. Once inside the school, there are sanitation stations available.
Jenkins says students have designated work spaces and nap areas. The separate nap areas give the staff a chance to reclean work areas. Students also have a mask break area.
According to Jenkins, the county is taking a staggered approach to bringing kids back.
“We wanted to dedicate all of our attention to them to make sure it was a fun experience, but it was also a safe experience,” Jenkins said. “Next week, we’ll do the same process where we will introduce our Kindergartners through our second graded students back into our building and they will have that same week to get themselves accustomed to how we do.”
The remaining students at Jeffersonville Elementary will go back to in person learning following fall break on October 19.