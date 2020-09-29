Sunshine and cool temps return on Wednesday

Cecilia Reeves
A cold front moved through the southeast today bringing not only a round of rain to much of Middle Georgia, but also a nice cool down.

Overnight temperatures will continue to cool to the low 50’s and upper 40’s under clearing skies.

Clear skies will be a constant as we head through the rest of the week and into the weekend, so it will be nice to have a dry stretch of weather.

Another cold front will be moving through Thursday/Friday that will bring a reinforcing shot of cold air to keep us cool through the weekend…and to keep humidity low.

Looking ahead to next week, temps will be staying well below normal once again with highs staying mainly in the 70’s.

I will note that we are monitoring the possibility of some possible activity in the Caribbean. Right now this has a 50% chance of development within the next 5 days and we are going to be monitoring it closely.

Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.