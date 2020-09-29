UPDATE (Tuesday, September 29 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/29/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  316,306 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 29.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1035 5576.21 29 91
Atkinson 443 5318.13 3 58
Bacon 599 5252.54 14 46
Baker 84 2695.76 4 20
Baldwin 2134 4803.28 57 167
Banks 487 2437.19 8 66
Barrow 2200 2546.8 48 242
Bartow 2924 2639.68 85 292
Ben Hill 782 4698.11 24 79
Berrien 452 2344.88 12 22
Bibb 6075 3992.77 170 848
Bleckley 434 3380.59 21 27
Brantley 345 1796.69 10 33
Brooks 523 3325.49 26 55
Bryan 1153 2946.06 11 80
Bulloch 2885 3630.44 28 132
Burke 813 3638.89 10 86
Butts 659 2617.78 42 53
Calhoun 246 3894.25 8 47
Camden 1296 2403.38 11 53
Candler 464 4281.63 19 31
Carroll 2798 2329.36 68 156
Catoosa 1193 1734.74 18 78
Charlton 634 4784.54 7 25
Chatham 8482 2903.04 162 759
Chattahoochee 1632 15182.81 1 14
Chattooga 771 3113.14 22 54
Cherokee 6066 2275.17 92 487
Clarke 5064 3902.02 44 225
Clay 121 4238.18 2 9
Clayton 7090 2325.83 162 644
Clinch 379 5694.11 6 28
Cobb 19634 2483.47 427 1764
Coffee 2061 4788.35 50 303
Colquitt 1890 4163.64 34 153
Columbia 3760 2370.28 61 181
Cook 549 3148.48 13 61
Coweta 2617 1721.7 47 131
Crawford 166 1357.54 5 26
Crisp 560 2512.45 17 72
Dade 282 1744.83 5 20
Dawson 821 3038.38 7 75
Decatur 1156 4391.76 29 87
DeKalb 18773 2366.88 365 2103
Dodge 426 2089.77 12 39
Dooly 338 2522.39 14 52
Dougherty 3152 3505.92 187 644
Douglas 3571 2350.8 71 407
Early 495 4878.77 33 37
Echols 241 6072.06 2 9
Effingham 1445 2256.9 23 97
Elbert 677 3573.5 3 44
Emanuel 1058 4668.2 31 78
Evans 430 4023.58 6 35
Fannin 658 2500 24 50
Fayette 1860 1582.39 50 104
Floyd 3183 3185.68 45 235
Forsyth 4052 1604.71 45 320
Franklin 752 3223.46 13 59
Fulton 27650 2515.51 576 2409
Gilmer 820 2610.05 13 79
Glascock 39 1289.26 2 4
Glynn 3463 4024.54 95 283
Gordon 1867 3216.25 36 113
Grady 778 3170.33 22 91
Greene 508 2714.11 24 57
Gwinnett 27519 2833.67 407 2685
Habersham 1654 3611.35 67 219
Hall 9279 4496.75 152 963
Hancock 393 4796.78 42 64
Haralson 486 1581.93 8 27
Harris 794 2287.39 22 88
Hart 515 1972.65 13 67
Heard 195 1576.39 5 15
Henry 5248 2187.89 102 214
Houston 3158 2010.97 82 377
Irwin 300 3180.32 4 37
Jackson 2004 2682.73 32 164
Jasper 221 1556.45 4 21
Jeff Davis 720 4753.1 20 47
Jefferson 797 5204.73 29 76
Jenkins 424 4944.03 30 63
Johnson 417 4316.32 22 57
Jones 559 1955.16 8 49
Lamar 369 1907.27 18 42
Lanier 295 2849.97 5 15
Laurens 1657 3503.47 74 141
Lee 699 2332.25 26 104
Liberty 1118 1806.02 22 109
Lincoln 213 2621.54 7 24
Long 251 1260.36 3 19
Lowndes 3907 3314.44 82 199
Lumpkin 917 2712.86 14 92
Macon 234 1801.66 10 46
Madison 694 2299.76 8 58
Marion 191 2303.15 8 20
McDuffie 605 2801.31 14 69
McIntosh 291 1997.67 7 30
Meriwether 545 2592.77 13 71
Miller 261 4528.11 1 10
Mitchell 813 3686.07 45 148
Monroe 693 2499.37 51 84
Montgomery 310 3360.8 5 23
Morgan 485 2534.23 3 38
Murray 837 2078.93 6 52
Muscogee 6034 3148.84 170 664
Newton 2602 2315.89 90 271
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16287 0 158 635
Oconee 750 1796.97 26 64
Oglethorpe 330 2165.35 11 45
Paulding 2789 1616.42 54 143
Peach 672 2454.79 24 105
Pickens 619 1846.11 10 56
Pierce 611 3126.12 20 81
Pike 329 1744.43 10 31
Polk 1484 3412.91 17 98
Pulaski 313 2873.4 22 37
Putnam 692 3161.98 25 68
Quitman 32 1394.94 1 6
Rabun 341 2007.54 9 45
Randolph 331 4900.8 29 55
Richmond 7136 3528.48 162 566
Rockdale 1858 1956.61 36 223
Schley 105 1990.52 2 16
Screven 416 2992.81 10 44
Seminole 356 4373.46 9 24
Spalding 1335 1931.7 61 188
Stephens 1064 4041.32 38 113
Stewart 522 8516.89 14 80
Sumter 933 3173.58 62 199
Talbot 166 2695.68 6 22
Taliaferro 22 1348.04 0 2
Tattnall 836 3289.91 11 59
Taylor 213 2676.55 11 32
Telfair 390 2492.97 19 40
Terrell 329 3885.67 32 74
Thomas 1495 3364.77 63 167
Tift 1787 4376.68 57 223
Toombs 1330 4929.03 49 103
Towns 334 2775.47 9 37
Treutlen 258 3778.01 9 27
Troup 2808 3987.84 100 310
Turner 305 3776.62 23 48
Twiggs 195 2411.58 7 48
Union 771 3043.22 20 83
Unknown 2231 0 6 57
Upson 796 3029.27 62 80
Walker 1552 2229.56 36 80
Walton 1826 1905.78 55 178
Ware 1501 4186.54 59 172
Warren 152 2917.47 5 23
Washington 675 3324.8 8 50
Wayne 1139 3799.96 30 110
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 336 4248.32 11 19
White 837 2635.56 19 99
Whitfield 4585 4380.35 60 241
Wilcox 248 2821.39 20 51
Wilkes 268 2676.25 5 30
Wilkinson 338 3789.66 18 61
Worth 535 2656.14 30 90
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,212,368 (2,910,833 reported molecular tests; 301,535 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 316,306* (10.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 28,339 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 6,994 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

