11th annual 3 Mile Walk for the Cure in Dublin going virtual

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — For the last 11 years, the Dublin-Laurens Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority has hosted an annual breast cancer walk during October to raise awareness about the disease. Like many events, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how the sorority members will hold this year’s walk.
Tammy Howard and Lillie Hobbs joined 41NBC News at Daybreak to share details about the sorority’s virtual 3 mile Walk for the Cure.
3 Mile Walk for the Cure
Since this year’s walk is virtual, the participants can walk anywhere they like. The Delta Sigma Theta members ask that you choose a safe place, stay 6 feet apart from others, and wear a mask.
The registration fee is $20. You must sign up by October 2nd to receive this year’s t-shirt. There will be a t-shirt pick up on Thursday, October 15th.
For more information and to register, visit the walk’s eventbrite page. You can also call (478) 290-6381 or (478)290-2995.