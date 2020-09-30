Dry weather to continue through next week

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
1
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Behind yesterday’s cold front we have cooled off and dried out. Dry weather will dominate the forecast through the near term.

TODAY.

We couldn’t ask for a better weather day to wrap up the month of September. High temperatures will climb into the middle 70’s under a sunny sky. Overnight lows will be back in the low to middle 50’s so keep a jacket handy!

TOMORROW.

We’re going to be a little bit warmer tomorrow afternoon as we await another cold front. Highs will top out in the low 80’s under a sunny sky before overnight lows fall into the low and middle 50’s once again.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

We stay dry for the extended period as temperatures remain in the mid to upper 70’s through early next week. Another cold front will move through during the weekend but is expected to be moisture deprived.

mm
Dalton Mullinax
Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.