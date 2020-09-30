Dry weather to continue through next week

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Behind yesterday’s cold front we have cooled off and dried out. Dry weather will dominate the forecast through the near term.
TODAY.
We couldn’t ask for a better weather day to wrap up the month of September. High temperatures will climb into the middle 70’s under a sunny sky. Overnight lows will be back in the low to middle 50’s so keep a jacket handy!
TOMORROW.
We’re going to be a little bit warmer tomorrow afternoon as we await another cold front. Highs will top out in the low 80’s under a sunny sky before overnight lows fall into the low and middle 50’s once again.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
We stay dry for the extended period as temperatures remain in the mid to upper 70’s through early next week. Another cold front will move through during the weekend but is expected to be moisture deprived.
Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).