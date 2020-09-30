Fire Department holds demonstration to promote fire safety

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As temperatures lower now that we’re in fall, the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department wants to ensure and promote safety.
The Fire Safety Education team held a demonstration Wednesday, on how quickly a fire burning outdoors can get out of hand.
Fire Safety Educator Jeremy Webb, says more residents have bonfires, using their fireplaces, or burn yard debris this time of year.
Webb says they want let residents know about the end of the burn ban for 2020, and bring awareness to Fire Prevention Month which is in October.
“As we approach October 1st we’re going to lift the statewide burn ban,” Webb said. “So we’re going to give permits for outdoor burning.”
The Fire Department also wants to make sure everyone has a working smoke detector. They’ll come out and install one and test it, to make sure they’re working correctly. For more information, call the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department at (478) 751-9180.