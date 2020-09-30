Gov. Kemp extends COVID-19 order, public health state of emergency

|
ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Brian Kemp signed Executive Order 09.24.30.01 Thursday, extending current COVID-19 restrictions and the public health state of emergency. The new Executive Order takes effect on October 1 at 12 a.m., and runs through October 15 at 11:59 p.m.
The public health emergency has been extended until November 9.
Under Executive Order 09.30.01, nearly all previous guidelines and restrictions pertaining to the state of Georgia’s COVID-19 pandemic response remain unchanged.
Minimum changes include:
|Following CDC guidance, workers at restaurants and bars may return to work once they have been symptom-free for 24 hours following a known or suspected positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
|Allowing for certain SAT/ACT test score deadlines to be extended for HOPE and Zell eligibility