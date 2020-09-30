GBI needs help identifying camera connected to missing man

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents need your help identifying a camera in connection with the disappearance of a Houston County missing man. This is according to a GBI news release.
GBI agents say they found a video camera in Jesus Mancilla-Velez’s vehicle.
The news release describes the camera as:
- Q-See brand
- Black
- lime green or beige paint on the side of the camera
- one red and one yellow connector which appears to have been unplugged
Mancilla-Velez’s vehicle was found abandoned in Crawford County dirt road by a landowner on Sept. 5.
GBI Tip Line
Authorities say if you or your business are familiar with this camera or have been missing this camera since Sept. 4, call the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477. You can also visit the GBI website at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.