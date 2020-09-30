It’s the Law: Identification during traffic stops

Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”

This week Davis discusses the Roderick Walker case in Clayton County. Cellphone video posted to social media shows a September 11th traffic stop that ends with two deputies pinning Walker to the ground. And one deputy is shown on video repeatedly punching Walker.

Walker’s girlfriend says they were riding home with a neighbor when police pulled them over for a broken tail light. Walker was in the passenger seat when deputies asked to see his ID. Walker questioned why they needed to see it, and he was ordered out the car.

Davis explains your rights as a driver and passenger during a police traffic stop and if you are required to show ID.

